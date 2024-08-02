Hunger Protesters in Benin Ask Harrysong to Sing For Them or Turn Back: "With His Fake Clothes"
- It's day two of the nationwide protest, and Nigerians are not relenting in their quest for a better Nigeria
- Nigerian singer Harrysong was spotted in the middle of the road in Benin with protesters asking him to sing
- The singer was given the option of singing or leaving their presence as they obstructed the flow of traffic with their barricades
Protesters on the streets of Benin were not smiling as they showed Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong, who the boss was.
It is now public knowledge that the nationwide hunger protest continue, as they were slated to occur between August 1 and 10.
So far, Nigerians in different parts of the country have taken to the streets with placards. There have been clash recorded between celebrities and netizens on social media, as they blame them for not using their platforms to speak for the common man.
In a new development, Nigerian music star Harrysong was seen in the middle of a road in Benin, trying to plead with protesters, who have blocked the roads, to let him pass.
What Benin protesters told Harrysong
The hunger protesters gave the music maker, who recently had a public fall-out with his wife, the option of returning to wherever he was coming from or to sing for them.
The hilarious encounter sparked conversations on social media, as many shared experiences with city inhabitants.
Watch video here:
People react to video of Harrysong
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@__wealth_dna:
"Harrysong go explain tire because no evidence."
@elvisianojr:
"You think say Benin people send ur papa."
@franc6is:
"He should just sing Reggae Blues and pass an."
@yc_clinton:
"It can only be Benin. Edo too get level."
@02venomusic:
"Benin nor dy respect money."
@bignamesure:
"Haha Agen boys don hold Harry."
@samplus6ixsnb:
"How protest go stop movements???"
@funkeadegoke__:
"Benin boy wear native on a Friday, and u say u wan pass."
@kome_charge:
"Wetin harrysong dey try explain ?
@thenotoriousbiq:
"With his fake clothes."
Harrysong Allegedly Beats Uche Maduagwu
A video of Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu and singer Harrysong allegedly clashing in Lagos has surfaced online.
In the now-viral clip, Harrysong is seen pushing the actor and asking if he is mad, causing the actor to fall down.
Amid the reported face-off, a man came to the scene to separate them and prevented Harrysong from hitting the actor after he fell.
