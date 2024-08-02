It's day two of the nationwide protest, and Nigerians are not relenting in their quest for a better Nigeria

Nigerian singer Harrysong was spotted in the middle of the road in Benin with protesters asking him to sing

The singer was given the option of singing or leaving their presence as they obstructed the flow of traffic with their barricades

Protesters on the streets of Benin were not smiling as they showed Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong, who the boss was.

It is now public knowledge that the nationwide hunger protest continue, as they were slated to occur between August 1 and 10.

So far, Nigerians in different parts of the country have taken to the streets with placards. There have been clash recorded between celebrities and netizens on social media, as they blame them for not using their platforms to speak for the common man.

In a new development, Nigerian music star Harrysong was seen in the middle of a road in Benin, trying to plead with protesters, who have blocked the roads, to let him pass.

What Benin protesters told Harrysong

The hunger protesters gave the music maker, who recently had a public fall-out with his wife, the option of returning to wherever he was coming from or to sing for them.

The hilarious encounter sparked conversations on social media, as many shared experiences with city inhabitants.

People react to video of Harrysong

Harrysong Allegedly Beats Uche Maduagwu

A video of Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu and singer Harrysong allegedly clashing in Lagos has surfaced online.

In the now-viral clip, Harrysong is seen pushing the actor and asking if he is mad, causing the actor to fall down.

Amid the reported face-off, a man came to the scene to separate them and prevented Harrysong from hitting the actor after he fell.

