Kayode Egbetokun has given a report on the nationwide protest held across the country on Thursday, August 1

The Inspector General of Police revealed how some protesters attempted to take over government houses and property in 8 states, destroyed police stations and killed an officer

Following this concerning development, Egbetokun issued a fresh order, "placing all units on red alert"

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reacted angrily to the outcome of the protests, which were held across the nation on Thursday, August 1.

IGP Egbetokun issued a fresh order as he revealed protesters killed an officer and destroyed police stations on Thursday. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday night, Egbetokun disclosed that a policeman was murdered and some officers sustained injuries during the protest while some stations were destroyed.

IGP gives fresh order to senior officers

Egbetokun, who described Thursday’s action as mass uprising, said his men have been placed on red alert, Daily Trust reported.

“Police stations have been destroyed. There have been attempts to take over government houses.”

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order.

“While recognising the citizens’ right to protest, he stressed that such activities must abide by constitutional rules and responsibilities to the state.”

He appealed for calm and hinted on the possibility of inviting the army to restore order and prevent further escalation, The New Telegraph reported.

