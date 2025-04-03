Victor Osimhen has credited Galatasaray fans for his impressive goal-scoring form, saying their love and support fuel his performances

The Super Eagles striker has scored 28 goals this season, including 20 in the Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray are eager to sign Osimhen permanently after his incredible impact at the Turkish club this season

Victor Osimhen has attributed his red-hot form in front of the goal to the unwavering support of Galatasaray fans.

The Nigerian forward continued his outstanding season with a match-winning brace as Galatasaray secured a 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old striker, who arrived in Istanbul on loan from Napoli last summer, has been nothing short of spectacular for the Turkish giants.

His latest goals took his season tally to 28 in all competitions per Transfermarkt, and his goals have also seen him rise to the top as the Turkish Super Lig's leading scorer with 20 league goals.

With Galatasaray now in the Turkish Cup semifinals, Osimhen remains a key figure in Galatasaray’s quest for domestic glory.

Osimhen credits Galatasaray fans for superb form

Speaking after the match, Osimhen told Galatasaray.org that the love and support from the club's passionate fanbase have been the driving force behind his performances.

"I have loved this club since I came here," Osimhen said. "I have loved the people and the fans. I try to reciprocate their love by giving my best on the pitch."

"Of course, scoring a goal in the derby was important. If my teammates had not done very important things, I would not have been able to score those goals. I am grateful to them in this regard. I want to continue my performance. I want to do everything I can for the team.”

The Super Eagles forward has quickly become a fan favourite in Turkey, with his relentless work ethic, clinical finishing, and ability to turn games around.

The Galatasaray supporters have also embraced the Super Eagles striker, creating a strong bond that has further fueled his confidence and motivation to deliver almost every matchday for the Turkish giants.

Galatasaray keen on permanent move for Osimhen

Osimhen’s electrifying performances have not gone unnoticed, and Galatasaray are eager to secure the 26-year-old forward’s services on a permanent deal.

With several top European clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester, reportedly monitoring the forward’s situation, the Turkish giants are looking for ways to ensure the Super Eagles star remains in Istanbul beyond the current campaign.

The Nigerian international is one of the most sought-after forwards in world football, and his prolific goal-scoring ability makes him a valuable asset.

Whether Galatasaray will be able to negotiate a deal with Napoli remains to be seen, but for now, Osimhen is focused on delivering success for the Turkish club.

Osimhen trolls Mourinho and Fenerbahce fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen delivered a stellar performance as he led Galatasaray to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup.

The Nigerian striker scored twice to propel The Lions into the semifinals, marking a historic win at the Ulker Stadium Sukru Saracoglu on Wednesday night.

From the opening whistle, both teams showcased aggressive attacking play, but it was Osimhen who broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the match.

The Super Eagles forward latched onto a perfectly placed pass from Baris Alper Yilmaz, controlled the ball brilliantly, and unleashed a thunderous strike that left the Fenerbahce goalkeeper helpless.

