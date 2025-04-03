FCT, Abuja - The National Counter Terrorism Center on Thursday, April 3, handed over the former director-general (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, to the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

As reported by The Punch, the handover took place in Abuja.

Tsiga was abducted alongside other individual on February 5, 2025, from his hometown of Tisga in Bakori local government area (LGA) of Katsina state. He, however, regained freedom on Wednesday, April 2, after spending 56 days in captivity.

Ribadu reacts to Tsiga's release

Meanwhile, during the handover, NSA Ribadu commended the efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies involved in the rescue operation that freed Tsiga and 18 other kidnap victims.

He reiterated the Bola Tinubu administration’s 'commitment' to enhancing national security and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.

More to come...

