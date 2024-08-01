BREAKING: Police Shoot Teargas at Hunger Protesters in Abuja

Police allegedly fired teargas at protesters in Abuja on Thursday, August 1, as the nationwide demonstration against economic hardship and inflation begins

Despite a court order restricting protests to the MKO Abiola stadium, some protesters reportedly defied the ruling

The court order was obtained by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who sued protest leaders to limit the scope of the demonstrations

Abuja, FCT - Police reportedly fired teargas at protesters near the federal secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, August 1, as a nationwide demonstration against economic hardship and soaring inflation, dubbed "10 days of rage", gained momentum.

The protests, tagged #EndBadGovernance, have drawn a heavy police presence across the country.

On Wednesday, July 31, a federal capital territory high court ordered protesters to confine their demonstrations to the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

However, some protesters defied the court order, engaging police in a heated argument on Thursday morning and refusing to be restricted to the stadium, TheCable reported.

The court ruling came after Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, sued protest leaders Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, and others, seeking to limit the scope of the protests.

Follow Legit.ng's Live Update of the Nationwide Protest in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng