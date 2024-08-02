Simisola Kosoko, the wife of Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has shared her thoughts about the ongoing nationwide protest

Amid the mixed reactions trailing the protest, Simi took to her Twitter page to make her stance known on the demonstration

Nigerian songwriter, music producer, and vocalist Simisola Kosoko, has voiced her support for the ongoing nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance.

Legit.ng earlier reported Nigerians thronged the streets on August 1 for the #EndBadGovernance protest scheduled to end on August 10.

The protest, holding across several states in the country, saw Nigerians carrying placards containing their key demands from the government.

Clashes have been recorded between celebrities and netizens on social media, with netizens blaming celebrities for not using their platforms to advocate for the common man.

What Simi said about #EndBadGovernance protest

Weighing into the development, Simisola Kososo took to Twitter (formerly Twitter) to declare her solidarity with Nigerians.

Simi wrote:

"I will ALWAYS stand with my people #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria."

See her tweet here:

Nigerians react to Simi's tweet

The Nigerian singer has triggered emotional reactions from Nigerians. Read some below:

@spkrested:

"Who are your ppl? Be specific les know ourselves."

@boysolotone:

"Madam come show am. No be cho cho cho."

@arikeeee_:

"Be like say dem just dey wake up."

@addel_cares:

"May posterity be kind to you."

@Ka_inye:

"True true. You dey always stand with us."

@good_gurl_presh:

"Please do it outside not online."

@heightgram:

"I go stream your songs today no worry dear."

