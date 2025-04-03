APC Reacts as Peter Obi Says He Would Have Handled Nigeria’s Economy Better Than Tinubu
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s "remarkable successes" are undeniable
- On Wednesday, April 2, during an interview on cable television, rated the Tinubu-led administration low in performance, especially in the implementation of economic policy reform, claiming he would have done better
- Reacting, the ruling party told Obi, who was the Labour Party’s (LP’s) presidential candidate in 2023, that the APC-led administration needed no opposition validation of all the purported progress made in the last two years
FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.
According to a statement on Wednesday, April 2, by Felix Morka, APC's national spokesperson, the ruling party lambasted Obi over his condemnation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The APC's statement was obtained by Legit.ng.
Recall that Obi, during an appearance on Arise Television’s 'Prime Time' programme on Tuesday, April 1, criticised Tinubu’s economic policy reforms, arguing that he could have implemented them more effectively. The former Anambra state governor also attributed the LP’s internal crisis to the Tinubu administration.
But reacting, the APC described Tinubu as a solid achiever who transformed difficulties into opportunities as governor of Lagos state, unlike Obi, who “bequeathed a sordid legacy of economic stagnation, infrastructural decay, ecological disaster, and religious polarisation.”
The APC told the opposition leader that President "Tinubu’s remarkable successes are undeniable", informing the LP chieftain that the APC-led administration does not need the opposition's validation of all the alleged progress made since 2023.
The APC's statement partly reads:
“Mr Obi’s favourite retort, “I would have done better as president”, must be a symptom of a protracted bout of election failure-induced hangover from which he has not awakened to the reality that he is not the president.
“Like an unlicensed back seat driver that thinks himself to be a race car driver, Mr Obi needs to tame his bloated and deluded imagination.”
Peter Obi counters Tinubu on state of nation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi criticised Nigeria's current administration, stating that the country's political, economic, and security conditions had worsened significantly in recent years.
He mentioned the purported economic decline, dropping in status from being Africa's largest economy in 2014, with a GDP of $574 billion, to ranking fourth, with a current GDP of about $200 billion.
