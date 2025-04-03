Victor Osimhen has been the best player in the Turkish league this season during his loan spell at Galatasaray

A Turkish commentator has highlighted an important attribute in Victor Osimhen that makes Galatasaray better as he continues to impress during his loan spell.

Osimhen has been the best player in the Turkish league this season after joining the club on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A club SSC Napoli last summer.

Napoli botched his proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, while he and Chelsea could not find an agreement until the summer deadline closed.

Galatasaray swooped after the European deadline closed and offered him a lifeline after Napoli froze him out of the squad, and he faced the possibility of not playing till January.

He has settled in at the Rams Park seamlessly and has scored 28 goals and provided a further five assists in 32 games in all competitions as the Turkish champions eye a league and cup double.

His influence extends beyond his attacking contributions as he constantly disturbs the opponent defenders and brings his teammates into the match.

Turkish pundit praises Osimhen

Turkish commentator Selim Soydan singled out Osimhen for praise after the victory and explained what he brings to the team that no one else does.

“I was always saying that Victor Osimhen was better than En-Nesyri. When you have a guy like Osimhen, everyone settles down and plays,” he told Telegol.

“In Galatasaray, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Yunus Akgün and Gabriel Sara are still not good, but Osimhen brings them all together.”

Osimhen's future is uncertain despite Galatasaray being ready to trigger his €75 million release clause, he could leave amid interest from top European clubs, meaning that the Lions will miss these attributes.

Chelsea are interested yet again, while other European clubs, including Manchester United and Italian giants Juventus, have also registered their desire to sign him.

Arsenal have shifted focus to Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, despite initial interest in Osimhen, as they see the Swedish striker more fitting and economical.

Recent reports suggest that he gives preference to the Premier League and will snub advances from Italy, with Napoli also unwilling to sell to a direct rival.

Osimhen lucky to escape red

A melee broke out in the final minutes of Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahce, and it started with Victor Osimhen and Milan Skriniar going at each other.

Both players were shown a yellow card, and Osimhen was subbed afterwards, with Serhat Ulueren applauding the decision to remove him.

“I think Victor Osimhen came off at the right time. Because if he had stayed on the pitch a little longer, he could have been sent off,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Turkish pundit condemns Mourinho

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit condemned Jose Mourinho after the Fenerbahce boss’ antics after his team lost 2-1 at home to Galatasaray in the cup.

Mourinho was caught on camera scratching Galatasaray's head coach, Okan Buruk's nose, after an altercation broke out at the end of the feisty derby at the Kadikoy.

