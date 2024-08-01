A defiant Person With Disability has refused to leave Eagle Square Abuja as police shoot several rounds of teargas at protesters

The disabled Nigeria said he was not going back home, displaying the no retreat! no surrender to the security operatives

The young man said he is not afraid of anybody orshoot anything and that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must listen to the people

FCT, Abuja - A disabled man has dared security operatives as he refused to leave Eagle Square in Abuja during the ongoing hunger and economic hardship protests.

The young PWD man stayed back after police operatives shot several rounds of teargas to disperse protesters from the ground in the federal capital territory (FCT).

In the video shared on social media by TheCable via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @thecableng, the defiant PWD, who spoke both English and Hausa languages said he was not going back home and he was not afraid of anybody.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must listen to the people.

Legit.ng recalls that a nursing mother accused operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command of shooting at protesters at Eagles Square in Abuja.

According to the nursing mother, she joined the protest because her husband was killed by bandits in Katsina state.

The widow said Nigerians are suffering and they cannot eat because there is economic hardship in the country.

Legit.ng also reported that #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria demonstrators expressed their anger toward Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

The protesters were furious with Governor Fubara for offering them money to buy pure water when they stormed the Port Harcourt Government House.

The angry youths said they didn't want Fubara's money and that the governor should keep his money.

Police teargas protesters at Eagle Square

Legit.ng earlier reported that protesters at Eagle Square in Abuja and the Lekki toll-gate area of Lagos state were chased away with teargas canisters.

Security operatives dispersed the hunger and economic protests, directing them to protest at the designated locations.

The 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest over hunger and economic hardship commenced today, August 1.

