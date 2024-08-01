Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, was unable to address the protesters at Eagles Square in Abuja due to their chanting of "hunger dey."

FCT, Abuja - Protesters drowned out Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, as he arrived at Eagles Square in Abuja to speak to them.

Despite his attempts to address the crowd, the protesters chanted "hunger dey," effectively blocking his speech.

Once the crowd was subdued, the minister clarified that he was not trying to halt the protest, describing himself as a fellow activist who has participated in numerous demonstrations, The Punch reported.

“I’m not here to fight you, I’m not here to ask you not to protest, it is your right. Like I said, I’ve been to over 100-500 protests."

The minister also promised to speak with the police about using canisters against the protesters.

In the meantime, the protesters have stated that they will not move to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

They pointed out that a separate protest held a few days earlier had proceeded without police interference.

Hardship: 6 protesters shot dead in Niger State

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than six protesters had been reportedly killed while some sustained injuries in Suleja, Niger state.

The tragic incident occurred while security operatives were struggling to dislodge protesters who mounted barricades on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

One of the victims, Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja, was hit by a stray bullet.

