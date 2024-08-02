Nigerians have continued to demand an end to bad governance online and on the streets nationwide

The protest began on August 1 and several netizens called the attention of singer Burna Boy and asked why he wasn't protesting

However, a social media user made a case for him and said why was only Burna Boy being dragged when his older colleague Pasuma was there

As Nigerians protest against economic hardship nationwide, several celebs have been called to join including veteran singer, Wasiu Alabi Odetola, aka Pasuma.

A netizen defends Burna Boy and she requests Pasuma's participation in the hardship protest. Image credit: @burnaboyogram, @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

The protest began on Thursday, August 1, with many people speaking against bad governance in the country.

Some netizens dragged singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, into the protest but he said he was not an activist.

An X user, Peace Ighodaro, observed that Burna Boy gets called most times to speak up for the people. According to her, others should be called to, especially Pasuma, who is often called Wonder.

Another X user, Arthur Chukwuka, played around the Fuji musician's name and stated that he was still wondering if to join the protest or not.

Other netizens laughed as they shared how funny some X users can be.

Pasuma's daughter reacts to tweet

The singer's daughter, Wasilat Odetola, was displeased that her father was being called out and she said that God would judge the netizens.

See the post below:

Reactions to the X user's tweet

Several social media users have reacted to the funny tweets of the X users. See some of their comments below:

@ms_wassy (Wasilat Odetola):

"Wetin my papa do una. God will judge you people o.":

@teeto__olayeni:

"That line enter."

@mz_dewunmi:

"Pasuma wonder omo Iyawo anobi still dey wonder o."

@_kingress03:

"Twitter people don start their madness."

@_derryova:

"Chukwuka you’re mean."

@taiwobiobaku8:

"Twitter people mad gan sha."

Burna Boy's presence excites fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was in Nigeria and decided to visit his state where he displayed an act of generosity towards the indigenes.

In a viral video, he was seen at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where he reportedly gave the students N10 million.

His female fans were excited to see him and they screamed his name in excitement and made some requests from him.

Source: Legit.ng