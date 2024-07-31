Kogi East Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho has urged the youths in the state to shun the calls for protest against President Tinubu's government

The federal lawmaker maintained that Tinubu is working tirelessly to tackle Nigeria's current economic challenges but needs more time to achieve his aim

The senator’s statement comes amid heightened tension over the planned protest against economic hardship, rising cost of living among others that will be held on Thursday, August 1

Ahead of the nationwide protests, Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, representing Kogi East, has made a heartfelt appeal for calm and patience among the youth of Kogi East.

Kogi East Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho urges youths to shun protest.

Source: Facebook

Protest: "Better days ahead", Echocho assures

Echocho noted that the current economic challenges will soon pave the way for brighter days.

The senator’s statement comes amidst widespread frustration and calls for change due to escalating economic hardships.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 31, Echocho acknowledged the difficulties faced by Nigerians but stressed the importance of trusting President Tinubu’s vision and plans for national development.

Echocho listed 5 things Tinubu's govt has done so far

Expressing optimism about the president’s capacity to fulfill his promises, Echocho emphasized that the sacrifices currently being made are temporary and necessary for long-term improvement in the lives of citizens.

He, however, urged the youths to exercise patience and allow time for the President Tinubu's economic reforms to take effect.

Buttressing his point, Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho listed several measures that the federal government has taken to address issues related to hunger and other pressing challenges, including:

• Food distribution to various states and local governments across Nigeria.

• The turnaround maintenance of federal government-owned refineries, set to commence before the end of this financial year.

• Sales of crude oil to Dangote at Naira to encourage production activities.

• Distribution of fertilizers to farmers.

• Provision of capital support to market women.

The Senator also promised to continue his own comstituency empowerment programs across nine local governments that he has championed for years.

“The government is prioritizing the welfare of its citizens and working towards delivering tangible results that will enhance their lives,” Echocho stated. He underscored the critical need for unity and support during these challenging times, recognizing that while his appeal is a positive step, more action is required to alleviate the widespread suffering among Nigerians.

"To bolster the economy and uplift citizens, the government is actively implementing policies aimed at fostering economic growth, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, investing in education and skills development, and enhancing access to healthcare and social services. Notably, the President has approved the suspension of tariffs on food imports and the suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items as measures to combat inflation."

Echocho reiterated the need for collective unity and support as the nation navigates these turbulent times, emphasizing that such solidarity is crucial to overcoming current challenges and building a better future for all Nigerians.

