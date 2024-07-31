Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State declared that his administration will not tolerate violence during the upcoming protests

Yusuf highlighted the state government’s efforts to improve citizens' well-being, including supporting over 1,000 students abroad

The governor criticized the negative impact of social media on the political discourse, emphasizing the need for constructive collaboration to tackle critical issues such as hunger

Kano, Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced that his administration will not tolerate any form of violence during the upcoming protests.

Speaking to business, traditional, and religious leaders at Government House, Kano, on Wednesday, July 31, Yusuf stressed that protests alone will not resolve issues.

He urged those planning to protest to avoid actions that could be exploited by disruptive elements, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“We have reliable information indicating that some discontented individuals are enlisting thugs to create disturbances in the state.

“I want to assure you that the government will not tolerate such behavior. Instead, I invite those who wish to protest to come to the Government House, where I will be open to hearing their concerns and engaging in meaningful discussions.”

He outlined the state government’s initiatives aimed at improving citizens' well-being, highlighting Kano’s advantages, The Punch reported.

He said:

“We are united in our pursuit of positive change to achieve peace, progress, and political stability.

"However, I must stress that social media has negatively affected this by enabling the abuse of leaders, which undermines our goals.

“This must cease, as it only obstructs our progress. We face significant issues such as hunger, and it is essential that we address these challenges collaboratively and constructively.

“Our administration is supporting over 1,000 students studying abroad and is actively working to empower women and alleviate poverty through a monthly program. This initiative has already provided over 5,000 women with N50,000 each month, totaling more than N260 million."

