The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has mobilised Agege residents against the planned hunger and hardship protests

Obasa met with religious and traditional leaders, heads of markets, civil society groups, artisans and community development associations in the area

He urged residents of Agege against engaging in any activity that could incite violence in the state

Adekunle Dada

Agege, Lagos state - The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has met with leaders and various youth groups in the Agege area of the state ahead of the planned nationwide protests.

Obasa urged leaders to plead with their children and residents against engaging in any activity that could incite violence in the state.

Obasa urged residents to be patient with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: Obasa's Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele

He emphasised the need for unity, resilience and patience as the country anticipates a nationwide protest.

This was contained in a statement issued by Obasa’s Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 31.

Obasa urged Agege residents to be patient, citing Sudan and Libya are examples of countries that have not recovered from protests.

“If you go to Sudan, close to us here, landlords have forgone their homes. Libya was once like a European country, go there today. We all need to be patient.”

He called on pastors and Imams to teach messages of peace, unity and patience every time, especially at this time.

Obasa told religious and traditional leaders, heads of markets, civil society groups, artisans and community development associations to be patient with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added:

"Inflation is a general issue, it is not isolated. The President is seriously working on it. He is just one year in office and this is too short to resolve all the problems,"

