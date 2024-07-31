Global site navigation

Nationwide Protest: Police Deploy Over 25,000 Officers, Military, Others in Kaduna
Nigeria

Nationwide Protest: Police Deploy Over 25,000 Officers, Military, Others in Kaduna

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • The Kaduna state police command is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Thursday’s “protest against hunger and bad governance” is not hijacked
  • The command on Wednesday announced that it has deployed over 25,000 police officers to mount strategic locations in the state ahead of the demonstration on August 1
  • The spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Less than twenty-four hours before the planned nationwide protest, the Kaduna state police command deployed over 25,000 police operatives and other security personnel throughout the state.

Hunger protest: Kaduna police deploy more personnel to flash points
Over 25,000 police officers, military and others deployed in Kaduna ahead of Thursday's protest. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
The officers were deployed to strategic flashpoints to ensure strict compliance with public order during the nationwide protest in Kaduna State.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, July 31, the command, in synergy with the armed forces and other security agencies, launched a confidence-building show of force operation across the metropolis.

The Kaduna state police public relations officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement.

He stated that the aim of the operation was to deter individuals with malicious intent from engaging in any form of violence during the upcoming protest, Arise TV reported.

Speaking further, he explained that the operation was designed to serve as a clear warning to those who may seek to use the protest to destabilize the state.

According to him, it also aims to showcase the capabilities and readiness of the security agencies to maintain peace and order.

He said:

“The primary objective of this show of force is to deter individuals with malicious intent from engaging in any form of violence during the upcoming protest. Effective deployment of over 25,000 police personnel, armed forces, and other security personnel has been made to strategic flashpoints to ensure strict compliance with public order.
“As previously announced, the police will not deny citizens their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protest. The Kaduna State Police Command reiterates that the protest should be peaceful.”

Lagos protesters to receive free legal service

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

Read also

Police declare curfew ahead of hunger protest? Fact emerges

Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

