Obidike Chukwuebuka, an APC chieftain, has announced that he will not participate in the upcoming #EndBadGovernance protests against the Nigerian government

Instead, Chukwuebuka aims to work within the system to address the protesters' grievances and create a platform for dialogue and reform

The APC member urged President Bola Tinubu to engage with the protesters and address their concerns, believing that a non-confrontational approach will yield more meaningful and lasting results

Abuja, FCT - A chieftain of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has declared that he will not participate in the forthcoming #EndBadGovernance protests against the Nigerian government.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Chukwuebuka acknowledged the protesters' frustrations and grievances but emphasised his role as a party leader is to address these issues within the system.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka said he will not participate in the forthcoming #EndBadGovernance protests against the Nigerian government. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

Source: Facebook

"As the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, I, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka, will not be joining the protest," he told Legit.ng.

"While I understand the frustrations and grievances of the protesters, I believe that my role as a party leader is to work within the system to address these issues."

Nationwide protest: Chukwuebuka calls for dialogue

The APC chieftain urged President Bola Tinubu to engage with the protesters and address their concerns.

Chukwuebuka said he aims to create a platform for dialogue and reform. He justified his decision not to join the protest by citing the potential for confrontation to hinder progress.

"I am working to create a platform for dialogue and reform. Joining the protest could be perceived as taking a confrontational stance, which may hinder the progress we aim to achieve," Chukwuebuka added.

"Instead, I will continue to work behind the scenes, using my position to advocate for the changes that the protesters are demanding. I believe that this approach will yield more meaningful and lasting results, and I am committed to seeing it through."

The protests (tagged hunger, economic hardship, and #EndBadGovernance protest) are scheduled to start nationwide on Thursday, August 1. Nigerians plan to take to the streets to demand improved governance, economic reforms, and social justice.

Read more about planned protests:

Hunger protest organisers reject IGP's proposal

Meanwhile, organisers of the proposed #EndBadGovernance protest have rejected the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun's proposal for a confined demonstration.

The IGP had suggested that the forthcoming protest, aimed at addressing economic hardship, inflation, and government policies, should be held in identified locations and advised against street rallies.

However, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), one of the protest organisers, rejected the proposal, stating that street processions would precede convergence at specific locations.

Source: Legit.ng