Jeremiah Musa was named Most Influential African Business Leader at the 9th Annual MEA Markets Awards

Musa's fascinating journey from financial struggle to media success highlights perseverance and achievement

The media personality emphasised the importance of reclaiming African narratives in global media discussions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Dubai, UAE - Jeremiah Musa, a prominent Nigerian media entrepreneur, has been named the Most Influential African Business and Communications Leader for 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Musa received the honour recently at the 9th Annual MEA Markets African Excellence Awards. This platform sighted a congratulatory email addressed to Musa.

Jeremiah Musa's journey from facing a $100 funding shortfall to receiving an African Excellence Award draws attention as a story of perseverance and professional achievement.

Source: Original

According to Musa, the recognition "lands differently", considering his classmates once physically blocked him from his university finals over an unpaid $100 debt. A single lecturer's decision to let him sit those exams, he said, was the reason he was able to graduate in the end.

Musa had also won the Forty Under 40 Africa award in February.

Jeremiah Musa's profile

“Jerry” grew up as one of nine children in Agbado-Crossing, a working-class community on the outskirts of Lagos. Per a report on The Sun Nigeria, he attended primary school without shoes. The newspaper said he hawked sachet water on the streets "to contribute to a household where every naira had a destination before it arrived."

An associate, Zaccheus Ukhueleigbe, said:

"By the time he reached college, the ambition was clear, but the resources were not. He borrowed from fellow students across multiple terms to stay enrolled. When final examinations arrived, those same peers moved to block his entry to the hall: the balance still unpaid, the sum impossibly small by any external measure, insurmountable by his own."

One lecturer, Mr. Boye Ola, reportedly stepped in and allowed Jerry to sit his examinations based solely on a verbal promise that he would clear the outstanding balance after graduation. Musa honoured that commitment, according to PM News.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Musa stated that he has been settling debts of a different kind ever since.

Jerry gave Africa crypto a voice

Jerry entered Nigerian media through broadcast, building his early career at Raypower FM, AIT and ITV.

When the global digital economy began its rapid expansion, he identified a structural gap that most Western publications had either missed or chosen not to address. Africa was being discussed in crypto circles as a use case. Not as a participant. Not as a builder. As a problem to be solved by people elsewhere.

Jerry said:

"I realised that if we waited for others to tell our story, it would never get told right".

He launched The Bit Gazette to correct that. The publication operates from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but runs on what Jerry describes as a 'remote-first', 'Naija-best' model, intentionally employing Nigerian writers and editors rather than sourcing talent from the Middle East.

He said:

"The institutional knowledge of financial exclusion that sits inside that editorial team is not academic. It is lived. That is the difference readers feel, even when they cannot name it."

The Bit Gazette has since become a professional entry point for emerging African journalists, giving them international bylines and placing them inside the global digital-asset conversation rather than outside it looking in.

Jeremiah Musa rises from the Lagos streets to global recognition in crypto and media. Photo credit: Jerry Musa

Source: Facebook

Jerry urges youth to dream

Receiving his award, Jerry did not dwell on the distance he had travelled. He looked back towards the distance that remains. He dedicated the honour to underprivileged African children sitting in classrooms with leaking roofs, or not in classrooms at all, selling on pavements, wondering whether a better life exists beyond the circumstances they were handed.

Offering words of encouragement to younger generations, he said:

"Refusal to accept that where you start is where you finish."

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Source: Legit.ng