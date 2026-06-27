Former TVC presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown surprised many after revealing how she would react if her husband chose to marry another wife

The media personality explained why she has always considered polygamy a possibility as a Yoruba woman, but drew a clear line that must never be crossed

Her conversation with her husband has reopened conversations about marriage, culture, and what many women would truly accept

Former TVC presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown has opened up on one of the biggest "what if" questions in marriage.

She revealed that she would not automatically oppose her husband if he decided to take another wife.

The respected media personality made the revelation during a recent episode of Brown's Couch, where she had an open conversation with her husband, Femi Afolabi-Brown.

Morayo Afolabi-Brown shares how she would react if her husband chose to marry another wife. Photos: Morayo/Femi Afolabi-Brown.

Source: Instagram

During the discussion, Morayo addressed the possibility of her husband becoming a polygamist.

She explained that her upbringing as a Yoruba woman prepared her mentally for such a possibility.

According to her, the idea of a man marrying more than one wife is not entirely foreign in many Yoruba homes, and she has always acknowledged that it could happen.

"I don't mind if you become a polygamist. As a Yoruba lady, I have been conditioned to understand that it could be a possibility," she told her husband.

Although Morayo said she would not stand in the way of such a decision, she made it clear that there is one condition that cannot be ignored.

She explained that problems would only arise if she or their children were neglected because of the arrival of another wife.

Morayo shares why she left Harvesters Church

Legit.ng recalls that Morayo Brown had recently revealed that heartbreak was the reason she left Harvesters International Christian Centre.

The TV host made the revelation during an interview with Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

Speaking about the experience, Morayo disclosed that she and her former partner were both actively involved in ministry at the church.

At the time, she served as the head usher, while her then-boyfriend was also a minister in the church.

Morayo opens up on her sack at TVC

In another development, Morayo Afolabi-Brown shared previously untold details about her stay at the station.

TVC had announced the departure of Morayo from the station after over a decade.

However, speaking on the With Chude podcast, the veteran broadcaster, who recently shared her battle with depression, revealed that she once lost her job at TVC due to internal politics.

She added that it took the direct intervention of the organisation’s proprietor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for her to be reinstated.

Watch the interview here:

Morayo Afolabi-Brown says she has always considered polygamy a possibility as a Yoruba woman. Photo: Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Source: Instagram

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again.

She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

Source: Legit.ng