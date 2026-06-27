A man has drawn the attention of many people to what his fiancée did after writing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) examination

He mentioned that, unlike him, who wrote a specific examination several times, his fiancée is not used to failure, and he explained what she did that night

He shared details of their conversation on his social media page, revealed the paper she had left to pass, and many social media users reacted to the post online

A Nigerian man whose fiancée failed an ICAN examination has shared a heartbreaking story as he revealed what she did that night.

He mentioned in his post that he received a call from her, and immediately he picked up, he heard his fiancée crying because of her performance in the ICAN examination.

Man whose fiancée failed ICAN exam reveals what happened after she called him at night. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/The best photo for all, ICAN

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about his fiancée's ICAN exam

The young man, however, had a different perspective on the situation. He said she was unlike him, who failed his Criminal Law examination multiple times, while his fiancée had only one paper left and had been repeatedly writing that particular ICAN paper.

@theonlysalaam wrote on his social media page:

"ICAN broke my fiancée in ways I’ve never seen. She called me this night and immediately I heard her crying, I knew it could only be ICAN. She has only one paper left and she’s been repeatedly writing it."

After explaining that his fiancée broke down in tears after calling him over her ICAN examination result, he also responded to comments under his post.

Man opens up after fiancée failed ICAN exam, reveals what she did at night. Photo Source: ICAN

Source: Twitter

Speaking about her, he said:

"She isn’t used to failure like me who wrote Criminal Law multiple times."

His statement about his fiancée drew the attention of many of his followers, who reacted to his post online.

Reactions as man speaks about ICAN exam

@ezeaccountant80 explained:

"Oh dear. This is really heartbreaking. Please she needs you now. Just keep encouraging her. She will pass it next diet."

@boluwatife_zara added:

"Oh, sending her hugs. I know someone who’s just passed case study on his 4th attempt…It’s like that sometimes she will pass next diet by God’s grace."

@adegokegrace084 explained:

"Encourage her and promise her favorite things. Once my man promise me gown and bag, I don run to my book. I wish her strength to smash the paper."

@Hes_O_T_O stressed:

"Tell her that she’s a winner. I guess this paper nah Audit."

@hochimina23 noted:

"Please tell her to not give up. She will conquer eventually."

@benson_nurse wrote:

"She will pass. She will. Encourage her."

@lawalOlamiposi5 Said:

"Encourage her . it's very frustrating for real. she will eventually pass it."

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after passing all six papers in her ICAN Skills Level examination in one sitting.

She shared her result online, explaining that she started preparing early, attended physical classes, and sacrificed her social life to achieve the feat. Her success inspired many people.

Man scores 4/100 in ICAN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man working as an auditor at a major firm scored just 4 out of 100 in an ICAN Advanced Audit examination.

According to a viral post, he has only one more chance to pass the professional exam, and failing again could affect both his job and his chances of getting promoted.

Source: Legit.ng