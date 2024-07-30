Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and government activities.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Tuesday night, July 30, narrated how a key meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, went.

Legit.ng had reported that Egbetokun, on Tuesday, July 30, met with lawyers and activists who have spoken in support of peaceful protests planned by young Nigerians against government policies.

The virtual meeting was attended by Egbetokun; police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi; senior advocates Femi Falana and Ebun Adegboruwa as well as Effiong.

Providing some details of the meeting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Effiong wrote:

"The meeting was held virtually this afternoon and had about 16 attendees. The meeting was convened by the IGP in response to the letter by Mr Adegboruwa to the IGP on behalf of the Take It Back Movement (TIB)."

The legal practitioner continued:

"The IGP also advised (or should I say took the position) that the protests should be confined to specific locations).

"This made me to ask the IGP directly if the police will disrupt any protest that is held outside the locations that have been communicated to him; given his advice that protesters should not embark on marches or rallies but should be restricted to identified venues.

"The IGP responded to me that there is no plan to disrupt rallies on the road or any protest held outside the ‘designated’ venues.

"However, he further indicated that the police cannot guarantee the security of protesters who are not confined to the locations that have been communicated to him or CPs in the various States."

Court restricts protests in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos high court restricted Nigerians planning to take part in the August 1 nationwide protest to the Peace Park in Ketu area of Lagos state and the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare pronounced the restraint on Tuesday, July 30, following a preemptive exparte application filed by the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).

Source: Legit.ng