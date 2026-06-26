Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye called for stronger international support to combat Nigeria's escalating terrorism crisis

The inaugural United States/Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala emphasised advocacy against violence and persecution in Nigeria

Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo were honoured for their 'contributions to faith and humanitarian efforts'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Washington, USA - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Tuesday, June 23, called for a stronger international coalition led by the United States (US) and its allies to help Nigeria confront terrorism.

Legit.ng reports that the prominent Christian leader warned that the West African country's worsening security crisis now poses a threat far beyond the regions initially affected.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye says terrorism has reached his doorstep, urging stronger global support to help Nigeria tackle worsening insecurity. Photo credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

Adeboye wants stronger anti-terror alliance

Speaking recently in Washington, D.C., at the inaugural US/Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Adeboye said terrorism had become a personal reality for him and many Nigerians and could no longer be viewed as a distant problem.

“Terrorism is now at my doorstep,” Pastor Adeboye told an audience comprising religious leaders, U. policymakers, Nigerian diplomats, human rights advocates, and members of the Nigerian and American communities.

The cleric, who had presided over the RCCG Annual Convention in America held in Dallas, Texas, urged the United States and other Western nations to deepen their support for Nigeria's fight against terrorism, insisting that the scale of the challenge had exceeded the capacity of local institutions acting alone.

The event, organised by Save Nigeria Group USA and the U.S.-Nigeria Civil Society Coalition, was held at the Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/U.S. Capitol under the theme, “Thank You, America. Please Do More.”

Also speaking at the event, former presidential spokesman and Inside Sources host on Channels Television, Laolu Akande, explained that:

“When we call attention to the killings in Nigeria, we don’t do it to make the Nigerian government look bad, no, not at all. We do it because, as human beings, we can’t look away while people are being killed and abducted.”

He added that the effort was to “get help from those who might be able to help the Nigerian government and people to end the killings and the violence.”

Akande, who co-hosted the event, also received the Voice of Truth Award on behalf of Channels Television's Inside Sources with Laolu Akande.

The gala served both as a platform to advocate against terrorism and religious persecution and as a ceremony honouring individuals and institutions recognised for defending religious freedom, human rights, and justice in Nigeria.

Adeboye is a respected Christian preacher in Nigeria. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye, Oyedepo receive awards

Following Tuesday's event, a statement issued by the leadership of Save Nigeria Group USA and the U.S.-Nigeria Civil Society Coalition, including President Stephen Osemwegie, Media Director Victor Onyeka Ben, and Public Relations Director Autumn Miller, said the gala was designed to rally international support for the fight against terrorism and religious persecution in Nigeria while honouring champions of religious freedom.

Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, were presented with the Patriarchs of Faith Award in recognition of their contributions to the global Christian faith and humanitarian service. Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, received the same honour and was represented at the event by Pastor Deji Akin.

Read more on Pastor Adeboye:

'How I almost died' - Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye recalled how he nearly lost his life seven years ago during an evangelism programme due to poor road conditions.

Adeboye shared the testimony at the annual Special Holy Ghost Service, themed 'Joy Unspeakable'.

Adeboye revealed that his health deteriorated so severely that, for the first time, he was forced to spend Christmas Day of that year in a sickbed. He recounted falling sick in Ilesha, Osun state, and being too weak to travel by road, adding that a helicopter was chartered to airlift him to the RCCG camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but some people attempted to prevent its takeoff, even damaging one of the windows in the process.

Source: Legit.ng