Nigeria's leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took a major action regarding the reformed NIMC Act 2026

Senate President Godswill Akpabio highlighted NIMC's role in apprehending terrorist operatives using integrated databases

The new Act aims to improve interoperability among public institutions for effective governance in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, June 26, signed into law the repealed and re-enacted National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the signing ceremony took place at the presidential villa and was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other government officials.

President Bola Tinubu signs the re-enacted NIMC Act 2026 into law on Friday, June 26, in Abuja. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

The amended Act empowers the NIMC to harmonise identity records, synchronise government databases, and improve interoperability among public institutions.

Akpabio reveals NIMC security breakthrough

Senate Akpabio, while speaking to journalists after the signing ceremony, said the integration of the NIMC database with the ministry of interior’s digital platforms recently enabled security agencies to identify and apprehend suspected terrorist operatives upon their arrival in Nigeria.

He said:

“Just last week, we were able to apprehend terrorist chiefs who were coming in from Saudi Arabia, in Katsina, of all places. When they landed, they just put their names on the computer; it brought out that these are criminals, and they arrested them.”

Legit.ng understands that a key provision of the Act designates the NIMC as Nigeria’s Root Certification Authority for the national public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital public infrastructure (DPI).

According to Nigerian authorities, the legislation supports President Tinubu’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda by accelerating digital transformation, strengthening national security, expanding financial and social inclusion, improving public service delivery and supporting the administration’s vision of building a one-trillion-dollar economy.

NIMC applauds Tinubu's assent

In a swift reaction to President Tinubu's assent to the repealed and re-enacted Act, NIMC, through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, described the development as "a landmark moment for Nigeria's digital future."

NIMC's terse statement read on X:

"A landmark moment for Nigeria's digital future.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the NIMC Act 2026 into law, strengthening secure digital identity, trust and innovation for every Nigerian.

"One Nation. One Identity."

NIMC says President Tinubu's signing of the NIMC Act 2026 marks a landmark moment for Nigeria's digital identity and innovation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu signs Electoral Act amendment bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law, despite agitations from Nigerians over a controversial clause that makes electronic transmission of election results optional.

With the presidential assent, the bill has now become law, meaning subsequent elections in Nigeria will be conducted in line with the amended provisions.

At the signing ceremony, Tinubu commended lawmakers, particularly the principal officers, for managing the controversy surrounding the bill until its final passage and transmission for presidential assent.

Source: Legit.ng