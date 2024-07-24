Organized labour has announced a plan to open negotiations with the governors to fast-track the implementation of the new minimum wage

The NLC and TUC made this known shortly after the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the minimum wage bill into law

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday. July 23, he transmitted the bill to the national assembly following his agreement with organized labour

Labour unions in Nigeria have announced plans to meet with state governments to ensure compliance with the new minimum wage law.

Recall that the Senate passed the 2024 National Minimum Wage Amendment Act Bill, which sets the minimum wage at N70,000 per month.

NLC, TUC to engage governors on the passage of the new minimum wage Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON, @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Tinubu sends minimum wage bill to Senate

President Bola Tinubu transmitted the bill to the National Assembly, which passed it quickly through the Senate and House of Representatives chambers.

According to The Punch, the new law replaces the 2019 Minimum Wage Act, which set the minimum wage at N30,000.

The new minimum wage review period has been reduced from five to three years.

The Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the N70,000 minimum wage was agreed upon by all parties after negotiations during the plenary on Tuesday, July 23.

Minimum wage: TUC warns governors

Speaking on the development, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned state governors against delaying the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The TUC noted that the economic conditions in the country require immediate implementation of the new wage.

Tommy Etim, the TUC's national vice president, urged the President to sign the bill into law and commence implementation immediately.

NLC sends message to governors on minimum wage

Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged governors to pass the new minimum wage bill into law and implement it promptly.

The NLC advised states to implement the new minimum wage to the letter, citing the expiration of the 2019 law in April 2024.

The labour unions are pushing for swift implementation of the new minimum wage to address the country's socioeconomic challenges.

Reps pass minimum wage bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives passed the new minimum wage bill into law on Tuesday, July 23, following President Bola Tinubu's request.

President Tinubu had pegged the new minimum wage at N70,000 following back-and-forth meetings between the government, labour and organized private sector.

The passage of the executive bill by President Tinubu has, therefore, increased the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng