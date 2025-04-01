The police have urged the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of Kogi Central Senatorial district to suspend her planned Sallah rally in the district in Kogi state.

Miller Dantawaye, the commissioner of police in Kogi, made the call in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, ASP William Aya, on Tuesday, April 1.

According to the statement, the police authority stated that the planned rally is against the declaration of the ban on political gatherings in the state, which was earlier declared by the state government on Monday, March 31.

The police boss also added that there are intelligence reports of security threats in the state and the ban on all political forms of rally and possession in the state. It noted that the two incidents was enough reason for the organisers of the rally to suspend the rally in the interest of peace in the state.

According to the police, intelligence has gathered that some hoodlums have planned to hijack the process with the intention of causing disturbance to the peace in the state. It said that the command would not jeopardise the state currently enjoys.

The statement reads in part:

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on any one who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State.”

On Monday, March 31, Governor Ahmed Ododo's government banned all political rallies or gatherings. However, Senator Natasha had vowed to continue with her "homecoming" rallies, saying that she was only returning to her state to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with the people in her constituents.

Senator Natasha was suspended by the Senate for six months for violating of the Senate's stating rule. Her dilemma started after confronting Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of a systemic silencing. She later accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

