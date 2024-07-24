The next line of action after the national assembly passed the new N70,000 minimum wage bill has surfaced

The new minimum wage bill awaits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's assent to be passed into law

Both chambers of the national assembly passed the bill on Tuesday, July 23 after President Tinubu presented it to the lawmakers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive a clean copy of the new N70,000 minimum wage bill for assent after it was passed by the national assembly on Tuesday, July 23.

Legit.ng recalls that the Senate and house of representatives accelerated the passage of the N70, minimum wage during their separate plenaries.

The bill prescribed an N70,000 minimum wage and a three-yearly review of the wage. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed

Source: Facebook

The amended National Minimum Wage Act, 2019 prescribed an N70,000 minimum wage and a three-yearly review of the wage, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Tinubu had earlier presented the minimum wage bill via a letter to both chambers where he appealed to the lawmakers to expedite the bill’s passage.

This is an increase from N30,000 and a reduction in the periodic review of the national minimum wage from five years to three years.

Both the Red and Green chambers gave legal backing to the N70,000 minimum wage agreed upon by organised Labour, the organised private sector and the government.

It was gathered that no Senator opposed the Bill during its consideration by the Committee of the Whole as it was unanimously approved for the third reading time and passed when it was put to a voice vote by the senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng recalls that the Senator representing Imo West Osita Izunaso said the federal lawmakers will add domestic workers to the bill for implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

The lawmaker argued that the N70,000 is planned to be the minimum wage for the lowest public workers.

Why Tinubu approved N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, explained why President Bola Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new national minimum wage.

The convener of APC South-East Coalition said the approval shows Tinubu's commitment towards the improved welfare of Nigerian workers.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye hailed President Tinubu's negotiation skills and how he handled the labour impasse

Source: Legit.ng