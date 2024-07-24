President Bola Tinubu issued a directive authorising a grant of ₦150,000 for each business owner in Jigawa State

The vice president said that the prize was a part of Nigeria's digital transformation strategy in Africa

He said that the country is about to overtake the rest of the world in terms of economics and technology

For every company owner in Jigawa State, President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive approving a grant of N150,000.

Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this on his official X Twitter on Tuesday, following its revelation in a press release issued by the State House in Abuja.

According to the announcement, Shettima stated that the award was a component of Nigeria's plan for digital transformation and leadership in Africa during her remarks at the AI Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative launch in Dutse.

According to Shettima, Nigeria is on the verge of surpassing the rest of the globe in terms of technology and the economy, not merely catching up.

The vice president had earlier announced the launch of the fourth iteration of the Expanded National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic, revealing that President Bola Tinubu had issued an order directing N150,000 to be distributed to each state's business owners as part of the federal government's support for MSMEs nationwide.

Minimum wage bill

The N150,000 grant, he said, is an outright gift that recipients are not obliged to return.

This is due to the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 (Amendment Bill) being swiftly enacted by the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Shortly after President Bola Tinubu submitted the measure, which cleared both the red and green chambers of the National Assembly on its second and third readings, it was immediately passed separately.

The National Minimum Wage Bill passed the Senate on its third reading by a unanimous vote following clause discussion in the Committee of the Whole.

Like the Senate, the house passed the bill right away as well. It is anticipated that President Tinubu will enact the legislation.

The National Minimum Wage Bill was previously forwarded by the President to the National Assembly for review and approval.

FG invites Nigerians for N50,000 cash grant

Legit.ng reported that Doris Uzoka-Anite, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment has announced that the federal government will begin disbursement of N150 billion in loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by the end of July 2024.

The minister made this disclosure in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

She also revealed that Nigerians still have opportunities to apply for the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme.

