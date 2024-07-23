The new N70,000 national minimum wage bill was passed in a record time by the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, July 23

The federal lawmaker expedited the passage of the minimum wage bill into the third reading within an hour after it was presented

The senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said N70,000 minimum wage is the federal government’s short-term measure to mitigate the economic hardship in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has passed the new N70,000 national minimum wage bill in a record time.

The minimum wage bill passed first (President Bola Tinubu’s request), second (debate on general principles), and third readings — all within an hour on Tuesday, July 23.

It's an upgrade from N30,000 minimum wage to N70,000. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, the majority leader of the senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, said N70,000 was agreed upon by all the parties after negotiations.

“This is part of the federal government’s short-term measure to mitigate the situation in the country.”

The National Minimum Wage Act 2019 (Amendment Bill) scaled third reading and was passed in a unanimous vote after a clause consideration in the Committee of the Whole, Channels Television reports.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the N70,000 Minimum Wage bill to the House of Representatives and the Senate for consideration and passage into law.

Tinubu pleaded with the lawmakers to pass the minimum wage bill speedily to ensure immediate implementation for the benefit of Nigerian workers.

When signed into law, the new minimum wage is expected to take effect from April 2024 meaning workers will be paid arrears of their increase from this period.

Legit.ng recalls that the Senator representing Imo West Osita Izunaso said the federal lawmakers will add domestic workers to the bill for implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

The lawmaker argued that the N70,000 is planned to be the minimum wage for the lowest public workers.

Why Tinubu approved N70,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, explained why President Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new national minimum wage.

The convener of APC South-East Coalition said the approval shows Tinubu's commitment towards the improved welfare of Nigerian workers.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye hailed President Tinubu's negotiation skills and how he handled the labour impasse.

Source: Legit.ng