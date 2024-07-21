A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new national minimum wage

The convener of APC South-East Coalition said the approval shows Tinubu's commitment towards the improved welfare of Nigerian workers

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye hailed President Tinubu's negotiation skills and how he handled the labour impasse

Awka, Anambra state - The convener of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the N70,000 new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Okoye said President Tinubu approved the new minimum wage to show his commitment towards the improved welfare of workers.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 21.

Okoye said the agreement reached by both organized labour and the federal government is great news for the country.

The APC chieftain commended the leaders for accepting the N70,000 proposal.

He said organized labour shows understanding and commitment in their negotiation with President Tinubu.

Okoye hailed President Tinubu's negotiation skills in resolving the long-waited minimum wage sage with labour.

“The 70,000 New Minimum Wage Policy agreed by both organized labour and the federal government is indeed great news for Nigeria and Nigerians

“It shows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment towards the improved welfare of our workers.

“For the workers to accept the proposals equally shows understanding and commitment on their part.

“This underscores President Tinubu's negotiation skills. The way and manner the President handled the labour impasse deserves praise.”

