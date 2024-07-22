President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received commendation from a youth group over the new national minimum wage

Recently, President Tinubu, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) agreed on N70,000 as the new national minimum wage during their meeting at the Aso presidential villa, Abuja

Legit.ng reports that the development ended months of negotiations – and disputes – between the workers and the federal government

Awka, Anambra state - The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The new wage is more than double the N30,000 a month that was agreed in 2019.

Nigeria's main labour unions agreed on a new minimum wage of 70,000 naira a month on Thursday, July 18, 2024, after talks with the government, ending months of deadlock.

As reported by The Nation, COSEYL, however, appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure that the wage is also paid by states and the private sector, by providing financial assistance to them.

The group through its president-general, Goodluck Ibem, said the latest development concerning the new national minimum wage would put smiles on the faces of Nigerian workers and motivate them to put in their best at their respective places of work.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted COSEYL as saying:

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the negotiations, knowing the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians, and the need to provide urgent succour to workers."

The group added:

“We urge Mr President to give the needed necessary support and assistance to private establishments, most especially media houses in the country, to pay the minimum wage to their workers and journalists who risk their lives on a daily basis to perform their duties which is pertinent to the growth and development of the nation."

Minimum wage: Adeleke unveils plan for workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, said his administration will not default in the payment of the approved N70,000 new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Adeleke vowed to prioritise the welfare of workers in the southwest state, adding that he would key into the new national minimum wage agreement.

