Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, said he will never deviate from the approved N70,000 new national minimum wage

Governor Adeleke declared that his first agenda is to prioritise the welfare of civil servants in the state

The state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said Governor Adeleke will not be among the defaulters of the new minimum wage

Osun state, Oshogbo - Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, said his administration will not default in the payment of approved N70,000 new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Adeleke promised to prioritise the welfare of workers in the southwest state.

Adeleke promises to key into approved N70,000 new minimum wage Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

The state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi stated this on Friday, July 19, The Nation reports.

Alimi said Governor Adeleke is a lover of workers and will surely implement the payment of N70,000.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor said he will key in the new minimum wage.

“Our governor is a lover of workers; his first agenda is to prioritise the welfare of workers both active and non-active.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke will not be among the defaulters of the new minimum wage. Osun state will never deviate from the law on minimum wage. Governor Ademola Adeleke will key into it.”

Legit.ng recalls that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde said that it won't be difficult for his government to pay workers in the state the approved N70,000 minimum wage.

Governor Makinde noted that civil servants in Oyo state currently earn N55,000 as minimum wage.

Governors prevented Tinubu from approving higher minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it believes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have approved a new national minimum wage in the range of N100,000.

The NLC, Lagos council chairman, comrade Funmi Sessi, blamed the 36 state governors for preventing President Tinubu from approving a higher minimum wage.

According to Sessi, the governors' insistence on paying N50,000 as minimum wage during the negotiating period was responsible for the slight increase

