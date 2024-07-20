Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed the implication of the recently approved N70,000 new national minimum wage

Sani said with the approval of N70,000 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security guards, housemaids, chefs, drivers and others are expected to be paid the same amount

Some Nigerians have also taken to the post to make their opinion and understanding of the approval known

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said security guards, housemaids, chefs, drivers and others will also receive the new approved N70,000 new national minimum wage by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The civil rights activist said it also extends to gardeners, cleaners and ‘Musa for gate’.

Sani says security guard, housemaid, chef, driver and others will also receive N70,000 as salary Photo credit: Shehu Sani

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Thursday, July 18.

Sani wrote:

“Just know that if you have a security guard, Housemaid, Chef, Driver, Shopkeeper, Gardener or Cleaner; the minimum wage you will pay them is now 70k.

“The payment for ‘Musa for gate’ na 70k.”

Nigerians react to N70,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians regarding the approval of N70,000 minimum wage by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

@nancyillohnnaji

Comrade Senator, judging from the last minimum wage act of 2019, Some workers are exempted. Part-time workers, commission or piece per rate, companies employing less than 25 people, seasonal workers, employed in a vessel or aircraft as regulating laws apply. An agreed sum is paid

@donald_segun

There should be an actual punishment for employers of labour who default on the payment of the new national minimum wage.

As we hold govt accountable, we should also hold every individual, and group who are employers of labour accountable.

@VeriNigerian

Leave musa!!! Start guarding yourself so who fit pay Musa enough for Musa to feed his family go see Musa and employ Musa!

No dey block people blessings.

@basediah

dey play, where Musa employment letter? no make them fire Musa o, skilled workers only.

@PaultwinOkoye

If you can't pay your gateman about $50 dollars a month, then you definitely can not afford a gateman.

@Gviev

The law applies to those with above 25 employees.

@1BabaKyari

The minimum wage law applies only to companies with a certain number of employees. While it will be expected that salaries for domestic staff will increase, I doubt if it will be more than 50 to 60% of the minimum wage.

