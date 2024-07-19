The governor of Oyo state has reacted to President Tinubu's decision to approve N70,000 as the new minimum wage

Governor Seyi Makinde noted that it won't be difficult for his government to pay Oyo workers the approved figure, noting, workers currently earn N55,000

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the chief press secretary yo Governor Makinde spoke on Friday, July 19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has expressed confidence that implementing the federal government's recently approved N70,000 minimum wage will not be too challenging.

Makinde clears the air on paying new minimum wage

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor's chief press secretary, disclosed this to the press on Friday, July 19.

As reported by The Nation, Olanrewaju recalled that during the 2024 Workers Day celebration, the governor had pledged to pay whatever the national minimum wage would be.

Oyo currently pays N55,000

Buttressing his point, he emphasised that the governor’s promise remains firm and noted that the state currently pays a minimum wage of N30,000 plus a N25,000 wage award, totaling N55,000 without any outstanding payments.

He concluded that increasing the payment from N55,000 to N70,000 would not be too difficult for 's government .

Olanrewaju said:

“At the event marking Workers’ Day on May 1, 2024, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, promised to pay whatever the national minimum wage is.

“That promise stands. So, Oyo will pay the new minimum wage.

“The current minimum wage in Oyo is N30,000 but since October 2023 the state has been paying N25,000 wage award.

“This means the state has been paying N55,000 minimum wage since October last year without owing a single month. Transiting from N55,000 to N70,000 will not be too herculean.”

