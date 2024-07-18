The federal government recently approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage on Thursday

The conclusion was reached at the end of the meeting between the organised labour and the federal government

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the latest developments in the country

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

On Thursday, July 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced N70,000 as the new minimum wage.

Nigerians have different opinions about the new minimum wage. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at the end of the meeting between the organised labour and the federal government.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, confirmed the development via a statement shared on his X page on Thursday.

How Nigerians are reacting

Nigerians have expressed their diverse opinion on the development via X platform

@maxvayshia

“70,000 Naira as new minimum wage is horrible in my opinion. A predictable distraction from the unseriously planned protest, to silence Nigerians. The economy has gotten much worse than 70k minimum and solves NOTHING.

Nigerians remain in the same spot. These people are inhumane.”

@YoungEmmanuelJ

“New minimum wage 70,000 Naira is just too small for real, we are the giants of Africa, yet our minimum wage is one of the lowest in the world.”

@iamcollinsopara

“Are you kidding me? After all the struggle, all the protests, and all the demands, they settle on 70,000 Naira?

“This is a slap in the face to every hardworking Nigerian. The cost of living is skyrocketing, people are barely getting by, and this is the best they can do?”

@SirDavidBent

"VP renovated his residence with N21 billion. President acquired a new private jet worth millions of dollars.

"Average senator earns nothing less than 30M monthly in allowances alone. But you're jubilating over new minimum wage of 70,000 naira. A cursed & defeated people."

@EkhatorFestus05

"New minimum wage 70,000 Naira. The price of things is not coming down soon. How 70,000 Naira go take reach family man."

@SirDavidBent

“Minimum wage: 70,000 Naira, Exchange rate conversion: 1 dollar/N1,600 = $44, A bag of rice: 76,000 for the cheapest brand.

“So, if a bag of rice is taking 100% of your living wage monthly, what happens to other important factors of your life apart from food? You folks are not hungry & angry enough.”

@Jesugbemi4

“Nigerian senators are pocketing 1.2 million naira as hardship allowance but we're jubilating over new minimum wage of 70,000 naira.”

@tammyubaniart

“The real solution Nigerians should be scrapping these allowances, not 70,000 Naira. What is hardship allowance fgs?”

PDP governors share position on new minimum wage

Legit.ng reported that governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly supported organised labour's campaign for a new national minimum wage.

They made their position known in a communiqué released on Wednesday, July 17, following their meeting in Enugu state.

Legit.ng recalls that in recent months, labour unions, federal and state governments, as well as the private sector, have been discussing the possibility of having a new minimum wage in the country.

Source: Legit.ng