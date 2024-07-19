President Bola Tinubu has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, after a crucial meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress

In reaction, Benue governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, said his administration is prepared to pay the newly approved minimum wage of N70,000 to state workers

Although there are some challenges at the moment, Governor Alia emphasized the importance of paying civil servants a fair wage

On Friday, July 19, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state declared that his administration is ready to pay the new national minimum wage of N70,000 to state workers.

New minimum wage: Benue reacts to Tinubu's decision

The governor disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital. He noted that his administration has blocked all the leakages.

Buttressing his point, Governor Alia said that his administration is focused and has implemented measures to make things function, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Though with harsh economy things have been stagnated but with all the plans and measures that are in place for things to function, things are moving, even our internally generated Revenue has increased.

“It’s now left for us to close all loopholes to see how much we can cash in to do other things even to pay salary.

Why Benue will pay N70,000 - Alia speaks

Speaking further on the payment on the N70,000 new minimum wage, Governor Alia He described civil servants as the engine room of government that needs to be encouraged, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

said:

“We can pay (minimum wage) with our focus. With all our purpose and intent, what is agreed by the Federal Government, we the sub nationals should be able to queue in today.

“Without the workforce, any government will not have any centeredness of governance. So, we need to pay our civil servants with what is approved by the Federal Government and organised labour.”

