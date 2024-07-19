The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it believes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have approved a new national minimum wage in the range of N100,000

The NLC, Lagos council chairman, comrade Funmi Sessi, blamed the 36 state governors for preventing President Tinubu from approving a higher minimum wage

According to Sessi, the governors' insistence on paying N50,000 as minimum wage during the negotiating period was responsible for the slight increase

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the Nigerian Governors’ Forum of being responsible for the N70,000 new national minimum wage approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 18.

The NLC, Lagos council chairman, comrade Funmi Sessi, alleged that President Tinubu approved N70,000 as minimum wage because the governors insisted on paying N50,000 as minimum wage during the negotiating period.

As reported by Vanguard, Sessi said organized labour believed that President Tinubu would have approved a minimum wage in the range of N100,000.

Sessi added that N70,000 minimum wage is unsustainable for workers considering the prevailing economic situation in Lagos state.

He urged Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to give special consideration to Lagos workers when implementing the new minimum wage in the state.

“I would like to express a mixed reaction to the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage by the Federal Government in the sense that we believed, and we know that President Bola Tinubu would have done better than the approved N70,000.

“If not for the reactions of the Governors Forum, where the Governors insisted on N50,000, we believed President Tinubu’s approval would have been in the range of N100,000."

