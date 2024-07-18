Governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed strong support for organised labour's campaign for a new national minimum wage

The PDP governors based their stance on the current economic hardship raving citizens in various parts of the country

Labour unions, federal and state governments as well as the private sector have been discussing a new minimum wage for a while now

Enugu state - Governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly supported organised labour's campaign for a new national minimum wage.

They made their position known in a communiqué released on Wednesday, July 17, following their meeting in Enugu state.

Minimum wage saga

Legit.ng recalls that in recent months, labour unions, federal and state governments as well as the private sector have been discussing the possibility of having a new minimum wage in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) earlier proposed N494,000 as the new minimum wage, citing inflation and current economic hardships as justification.

The unions rejected the federal government's proposed N60,000 offer. On June 3, labour unions brought the nation's economy to a standstill over the wage dispute.

Labour insists on minimum wage demand

At the most recent tripartite committee meeting, organised labour rejected the government's proposal of N62,000 and reduced their demand to N250,000.

The federal government urged the labour unions to request a more realistic and sustainable wage.

However, labour remained firm on their demand for a N250,000 minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu then directed Wale Edun, the minister of finance, to present the cost implications of implementing a new minimum wage.

NGF opposes NLC's minimum wage demand

On June 7, under the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), state governors declared that a N60,000 minimum wage would be unsustainable.

PDP governors reveal stand

Speaking on the lingering drama, PDP governors said the final agreement on the new minimum wage should be practical and consider the financial capacity of all levels of government.

Furthermore, they acknowledged that the demand for a salary increase by workers' unions is "highly justified" given the worsening economic conditions in the country.

The communique reads:

“While the Forum fully supports labour’s demand, agreement must take into consideration the ability to pay by the local government, sub-national and federal government.

“While negotiations are ongoing, we appeal for restraint in both utterances and actions that could lead to the complete breakdown of law and order and ultimately, the collapse of the economy.”

Minimum wage: NLC issues fresh strike notice

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had disclosed plans to embark on a one-month nationwide strike and protest over plans to decentralise the negotiation on a new minimum wage.

The union spoke amid ongoing new minimum wage negotiations involving the federal government, organised labour, and the organised private sector.

