Nigeria Customs Service had celebrated Nafisat Balogun after she became its first female commercial multi-engine pilot in the US

Customs officials had described her transition from cabin crew to pilot as a historic breakthrough that had broken gender barriers in aviation

Senior officers had said her achievement had shown that determination and support had dismantled long-standing limits within the service

The Nigeria Customs Service has celebrated Superintendent of Customs Nafisat Balogun after she successfully obtained a commercial multi-engine pilot licence in the United States.

The recognition ceremony, held under the Customs Technical Hangar Service, brought together senior officers and management staff who described her achievement as a landmark moment in the history of the service.

1st Nigerian Female Pilot Who Obtained Commercial Multi-Engine License Gets New Message From Customs

Source: Twitter

A statement posted by the service via X, Balogun has now become the first female pilot within the Customs Service, breaking a long-standing gender barrier in aviation roles traditionally dominated by men.

Officials hail historic career transition

The Managing Director of the Customs Technical Hangar Service, retired Comptroller of Customs Captain Kuhi Mbaya, praised her journey from cabin crew to certified commercial pilot.

He described the development as both personal success and institutional progress.

“Our officer, Nafisat Balogun, has transitioned from being a cabin attendant to a fully-fledged commercial pilot. This is a great achievement not only for her but for the entire service,” he said.

Mbaya added that her success had set a new standard within the organisation.

“For the first time, we now have a female pilot in the NCS. She has set a record, and it is important that we celebrate and recognise this milestone,” he stated.

Call for greater female participation in aviation roles

Senior officials used the occasion to encourage more women in the service to pursue specialised and technical careers.

Mbaya stressed that gender barriers were being dismantled through determination and institutional support.

“This achievement shows that there are no limits. The glass ceiling has been shattered, and with determination and consistency, more women can achieve their dreams,” he said.

He also commended the leadership of Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi for promoting inclusivity within the agency.

Pilot expresses gratitude and commitment

In her response, Superintendent of Customs (Pilot) Nafisat Balogun expressed appreciation for the recognition and institutional backing she received throughout her training.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by this warm reception. This journey has not been easy, but I am grateful for the support, encouragement, and belief shown in me,” she said.

She further acknowledged the role of the service leadership in her achievement.

“I sincerely appreciate the Comptroller-General of Customs and the entire management team for their invaluable support. This achievement stands as a testament to that encouragement,” she added.

Balogun pledged continued dedication to duty, stating:

“I promise to continue to serve with dedication, integrity, and professionalism,” she said.

Colleagues celebrate breakthrough achievement

Her colleagues at the event praised her resilience and determination, describing her success as a motivational milestone for officers across the service.

1st Nigerian Female Pilot Who Obtained Commercial Multi-Engine License Gets New Message From Customs

Source: Twitter

Many said her achievement had opened new possibilities, particularly for women aspiring to build careers in aviation and other specialised fields within the Customs Service.

Nigeria Customs auctions seized petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Customs Service auctioned 14,875 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N14.875 million to the public in Lagos after intercepting the products from smugglers.

The exercise was conducted under Operation Whirlwind at the Customs Training College in Ikeja. The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Abubakar Aliyu, said the petrol was seized while being illegally transported to a neighbouring country.

The products, with a duty-paid value of N14.875 million, were intercepted within the Lagos/Ogun axis in Zone A.

Source: Legit.ng