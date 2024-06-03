Nigerian bank workers have been asked to join the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC) indefinite strike

The strike, which commenced on Monday, June 3, 2024, is aimed at forcing the government to review the national minimum wage and electricity tariff

Checks by Legit.ng on Monday morning show that most bank branches remained open as managers ordered workers to resume work

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has asked financial institution workers to comply with the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC) indefinite strike from Monday, June 3, 2024.

The instruction was issued in a statement signed by Muhammed Ishivaku Sheikh, the general secretary of NUBIFIE.

The statement reads:

"This is to inform all NUBIFIE Organs that Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as directed all its affiliates to commence an indefinite strike beginning from Monday the 3rd day of June, 2024. The import of the strike is to compel the Federal Government to:

"1. Agree on a new national minimum wage and subsequently pass it into law before the end of this month as they were notified. 2. Reverse the hike in electricity tariff without consulting the stakeholders as required by the law to N225/kwh back to N66/kwh 3. Stop the apartheid categorisation of Nigerian electricity into Bands.

"In total compliance with the directives from the Nigeria Labour Congress, you are hereby directed to mobilize for effective participation in your respective Zonal Councils/Domestic Committee. Ensure total compliance!"

Nigerian banks remain open

However, most branches visited by Legit.ng on Monday morning showed no sign of a strike, as workers were seen stationed at their duty posts.

In an interview, a teller at Access Bank's branch in Ikotun, Lagos, who wished not to be named, explained that she is at work because there was no formal communication to stay home.

Her words:

"How Can I stay at home based on a letter from social media when no formal instruction from my manager.

"Only my line manager can ask me not to come to work."

The same scenario was observed at the visited Guaranty Trust Bank, Ecobank, Zenith, Union Bank, and United Bank of Africa branches.

