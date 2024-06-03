Access, UBA, GTB, Other Banks Workers Get Instruction As Nationwide Strike Begins
- Nigerian bank workers have been asked to join the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC) indefinite strike
- The strike, which commenced on Monday, June 3, 2024, is aimed at forcing the government to review the national minimum wage and electricity tariff
- Checks by Legit.ng on Monday morning show that most bank branches remained open as managers ordered workers to resume work
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has asked financial institution workers to comply with the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC) indefinite strike from Monday, June 3, 2024.
The instruction was issued in a statement signed by Muhammed Ishivaku Sheikh, the general secretary of NUBIFIE.
"This is to inform all NUBIFIE Organs that Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as directed all its affiliates to commence an indefinite strike beginning from Monday the 3rd day of June, 2024. The import of the strike is to compel the Federal Government to:
"1. Agree on a new national minimum wage and subsequently pass it into law before the end of this month as they were notified. 2. Reverse the hike in electricity tariff without consulting the stakeholders as required by the law to N225/kwh back to N66/kwh 3. Stop the apartheid categorisation of Nigerian electricity into Bands.
"In total compliance with the directives from the Nigeria Labour Congress, you are hereby directed to mobilize for effective participation in your respective Zonal Councils/Domestic Committee. Ensure total compliance!"
Nigerian banks remain open
However, most branches visited by Legit.ng on Monday morning showed no sign of a strike, as workers were seen stationed at their duty posts.
In an interview, a teller at Access Bank's branch in Ikotun, Lagos, who wished not to be named, explained that she is at work because there was no formal communication to stay home.
Her words:
"How Can I stay at home based on a letter from social media when no formal instruction from my manager.
"Only my line manager can ask me not to come to work."
The same scenario was observed at the visited Guaranty Trust Bank, Ecobank, Zenith, Union Bank, and United Bank of Africa branches.
FG directs banks to deduct stamp duty
In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government directed commercial banks to immediately deduct a 0.375% stamp duty charge on all mortgage-backed loans and bonds.
Mortgaged-backed loans are facilities given by financial institutions to individuals entitled to acquire a home and repay them over time with interest.
The commercial banks sent messages to customers informing them of the new directive, saying that the Federal Inland Revenue Service will make the deduction.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.