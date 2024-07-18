A fresh update regarding the long-awaited new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers has emerged

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may announce the new national minimum wage during the meeting with organised labour on Thursday, July 18

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, presented an amendment to the Appropriation Act, 2024 because of the new minimum wage for workers

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may announce the long-awaited new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers on Thursday, July 18.

It is expected that the new minimum wage will be announced when President Tinubu and organised labour resume their meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu and organised labour will meet on Thursday, July 18 at the Presidential Villa Photo credit:@officialABAT/ @NLCHeadquarters

As reported by Daily Independent, Tinubu during the last meeting mooted the idea that minimum wage review should not necessarily be once in five years but every two or three years.

Tinubu on Wednesday, July 17 asked the Senate to amend the Appropriation Act, 2024, to allow for an increase in the capital expenditure to the tune of N3.2 trillion, and an increase in recurrent expenditure of N3 trillion.

The President reportedly argued that it leads to unnecessary controversies once the timeframe becomes too lengthy.

Both drawers are to emanate from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation and are expected to stretch to December 31, 2024.

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC: Ekiti Central) who presented the bill explained that it became necessary because of the new minimum wage for workers and Tinubu's Renewed Hope legacy projects, which were not contained in the 2024 budget.

Minimum Wage: NLC issues fresh strike notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NLC threatened to embark on a one-month strike over an alleged plan to decentralise minimum wage negotiation.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, raised the alarm on Tuesday, July 16, adding that the move violates the concepts of equity embedded in the Nigerian constitution.

According to Ajaero, the move to remove the minimum wage from the exclusive list of the federal government to the concurrent list to allow governors to negotiate minimum wage would lead to slave wage

