State House, Abuja - Leaders of organised labour are currently having a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over a new national minimum wage.

The meeting is holding at the presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 11.

Organised labour arrived in a white Toyota Hiace Bus at 2pm Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters/@officialABAT

As reported by TheCable, a new minimum wage for workers will be arrived at after the meeting.

It was gathered that organised labour arrived in a white Toyota Hiace Bus at 2pm and were led straight into the president’s office.

The X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @thecableng, shared video of the moment labour leaders arrived at Aso Villa for the discussions with Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Festus Osifo, clarified that the union has not backed down on its demand of N250,000 as minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Osifo revealed that organised labour, which includes TUC and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is negotiating with the federal government to reach a reasonable conclusion on the new minimum wage.

He added that the new minimum wage was never abandoned, adding that the unions only gave President Bola Tinubu the room to explore consultations as requested.

Labour sends message to Tinubu's govt over minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, accused President Tinubu-led federal government of hiding under the state governors.

Ajaero said the delay in submitting the new minimum wage proposal to the National Assembly shows that the government has not put its house in order.

He said any state governor that cannot pay the new minimum wage, when it becomes effective, should resign from office.

