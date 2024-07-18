PDP Governors' Forum has declared support for Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and advocated for a political resolution to the state crisis.

Governors express optimism about the 2027 general elections and endorse organised labour's call for increased minimum wage

Forum reaffirms commitment to local government autonomy following recent Supreme Court ruling, vows to uphold constitutional provisions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has expressed strong support for Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and decided to pursue a political solution to the state's ongoing crisis.

The governors, optimistic about reclaiming national power in 2027, also backed the organised labour's demand for a higher minimum wage.

PDP governors announces support for Fubara amid Rivers crisis Photo credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Reading the communiqué in on Wednesday, July 17, following their meeting, Governor , the Forum's chairman, stated:

"The Forum acknowledged the crisis in Rivers State and expressed its backing for the Governor of Rivers State.

"We have resolved that the matter will be addressed through political solutions and other necessary measures. All party organs are dedicated to resolving this issue peacefully and with minimal conflict."

Current economic situation devastating, says PDP govs

Daily Independent reported that on the current economic situation in the country, the governors said:

"We deeply regret the economic damage caused by the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"The prolonged negotiations on minimum wage amidst widespread hardship and impoverishment are concerning. T

"he Forum resolves that the demands of labor for salary increases are highly justified and enjoy full support from the Forum."

PDP govs: We'll continue to support the autonomy of LGA

As reported by The Punch, speaking on the recent Supreme Court ruling on the autonomy of Local Government, the governors said:

"The Forum supports the effectiveness of the local government system, which ensures governance is closer to the people as stipulated in the constitution.

"We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the autonomy of local governments as outlined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

PDP governors back NLC's new minimum wage demand

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly supported organised labour's campaign for a new national minimum wage.

This position was outlined in a communiqué released on Wednesday, July 17, following their meeting in Enugu.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng