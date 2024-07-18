Wike vs Fubara: PDP Governors Pick Side in Rivers Crisis, Propose Solution
- PDP Governors' Forum has declared support for Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and advocated for a political resolution to the state crisis.
- Governors express optimism about the 2027 general elections and endorse organised labour's call for increased minimum wage
- Forum reaffirms commitment to local government autonomy following recent Supreme Court ruling, vows to uphold constitutional provisions
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has expressed strong support for Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and decided to pursue a political solution to the state's ongoing crisis.
The governors, optimistic about reclaiming national power in 2027, also backed the organised labour's demand for a higher minimum wage.
Reading the communiqué in Enugu on Wednesday, July 17, following their meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed, the Forum's chairman, stated:
"The Forum acknowledged the crisis in Rivers State and expressed its backing for the Governor of Rivers State.
"We have resolved that the matter will be addressed through political solutions and other necessary measures. All party organs are dedicated to resolving this issue peacefully and with minimal conflict."
Current economic situation devastating, says PDP govs
Daily Independent reported that on the current economic situation in the country, the governors said:
"We deeply regret the economic damage caused by the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
"The prolonged negotiations on minimum wage amidst widespread hardship and impoverishment are concerning. T
"he Forum resolves that the demands of labor for salary increases are highly justified and enjoy full support from the Forum."
PDP govs: We'll continue to support the autonomy of LGA
As reported by The Punch, speaking on the recent Supreme Court ruling on the autonomy of Local Government, the governors said:
"The Forum supports the effectiveness of the local government system, which ensures governance is closer to the people as stipulated in the constitution.
"We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the autonomy of local governments as outlined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."
PDP governors back NLC's new minimum wage demand
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly supported organised labour's campaign for a new national minimum wage.
This position was outlined in a communiqué released on Wednesday, July 17, following their meeting in Enugu.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944