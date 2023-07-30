If Primate Elijah Ayodele's new prophecy is anything to go by, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) may go into extinction by 2027

Primate Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, said he foresees a one-party system in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu’s first term

The man of God revealed that if President Tinubu completes his first term, the ruling government will "close down whatever the opposition is"

Egbe, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Sunday, July 30, prophesied that Nigeria will switch to a one-party system after President Bola Tinubu's first term in office.

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, his revelation "is a divine message received by the Lord this morning".

Nigeria may adopt a one-party system in 2027, according to Primate Ayodele.

Source: Twitter

"Bola Tinubu, APC will frustrate the opposition": Primate Ayodele

The cleric also stated that his new revelation is a warning to Nigerians.

Primate Ayodele's message does not look good for the two major opposition parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

His words:

"The fact is that newcomers in the All Progressives Congress, APC, will cause problems for Tinubu himself, and for the party.

"You know it's like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. People came to the PDP and killed the party as well."

He added:

"I still maintain the fact that we are going to run one political party.

"If Tinubu succeeds his four years, they will close down whatever the opposition is. They will frustrate the opposition."

