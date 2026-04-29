A Nigerian lady living abroad has celebrated after she received her Canadian permanent residence card

Sharing the good news online, she described the milestone as a dream come true after documenting her relocation journey

The video drew congratulatory reactions, with many celebrating her achievement and wishing for similar success

A Nigerian lady living abroad has expressed great joy and satisfaction after receiving her Canadian permanent residence card.

The lady, now allowed to live, work, and study anywhere in Canada, had earlier documented her relocation journey that stirred emotions.

A Nigerian lady gets a Canadian permanent residence card. Photo credit: @chidinma_o/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @chidinma_o, she showed herself sitting in a chair holding the envelope containing the PR card.

Lady receives her Canadian PR card

Moments later, with a smile on her face, she opened the envelope and displayed the document. She then opened the document and showed the permanent residence card.

A Nigerian lady celebrates after she received her pr Canadian card. Photo credit: @chidinma_o/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady described the moment as a dream come true.

"From dreams to reality—PR card," she said.

According to the Canadian Immigration Law Firm, a PR card is an important document that proves the status of one’s stay in the country.

It says:

"A Permanent Resident Card (PR Card) is an official document issued by the Canadian government to individuals who have been granted permanent resident status in Canada. It serves as a proof of their status when they travel in and out of the country."

Many celebrated her for receiving the PR card. A born citizen of Canada, Kia, welcomed @chidinma_o with warm hands:

"Sister, welcome to Canada. As a First Nation person, I'm honoring you and saying: you're home. May our lands bring you peace, comfort, and a sense of belonging that's been calling to you. May you find rest in our shared humanity, and may our communities wrap around you with kindness. We're glad you're here, and we welcome you with open hearts," KIA said.

Of which she responded, saying:

"Thank you soo much Kia for this beautiful welcome.Your words truly touched my heart. I receive it with deep gratitude and respect. I’m honored to be here and to share in the beauty, strength, and humanity of this land. May love and kindness continue to unite us all."

Other reactions as lady earns PR card

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Ayofe Olamhii said:

"God wey do your own will do my own too."

Nino Gonzales said:

"Congratulations.❤️❤️❤️Praying for mine soon🙏🙏🙏 I claimed it."

dawan said:

"This was actually more exciting than when i became a citizen. Congrats!"

Princetech said:

"Congratulations Chidinma. This what dreams are made of indeed."

sisi_julie0 said:

"Awww congratulations chi, super happy for you boo. 🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady relocates to Canada, gets PR card

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after getting her Canadian permanent residence card less than one month after her relocation.

She displayed the document in a video shared on her TikTok page, as she expressed her excitement.

Source: Legit.ng