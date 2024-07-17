The move by the Senate to further discipline Ali Ndume after sacking him as the chief whip for criticising Bola Tinubu, has been rejected

The Senate dismissed the motion to penalise Ndume for calling his colleagues "kleptomaniacs" in an interview, following the decision of some lawmakers

At the moment, the embattled former chief whip has not reacted to the latest decision against him by Godwin Akpabio's led Senate

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Senate has rejected a motion seeking to take punitive measures against former chief whip Ali Ndume over a statement he made during an interview in which he referred to the lawmakers as “kleptomaniacs.”

Godswill Akpabio's senate has rejected move to sanction Ndume after removing him as Chief Whip. Photo credit: Sen. Muhammad Ali Ndume, The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Senator Fasuyi Cyril, representing Ekiti North, raised a point of order on Wednesday, rejecting the move.

As reported by Channels TV, Senator Cyril had urged the Senate to take punitive measures against Ndume over the comment.

However, when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, eventually put the matter to a voice vote on whether it should be referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, it was unanimously rejected.

Following the rejection move, the Senate then dissolved into an executive session.

The move comes after the Senate replaced Ndume and appointed Senator Tahir Munguno from Borno North as the new chief whip of the upper chamber.

Why Ndume was sacked

Meanwhile, Ndume was sacked during plenary on Wednesday, July 17.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus endorsed his removal through a voice vote called by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume has been making critical remarks about President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, economic hardship, food scarcity and the concomitant security crisis, Channels Television reports.

Ndume blasts Tinubu's govt over Cybersecurity levy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ndume maintained that the cybersecurity levy would impoverish Nigerians following the country's current hardship.

According to Ndume, President Tinubu's government has continued to add more burdens on Nigerians, yet "nothing is done to increase their income".

Meanwhile, the CBN, through its circular, disclosed that the implementation of the levy would commence in two weeks.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng