Ikeja, Lagos state - Fresh out of high school in 2023, Raheem Arafah found herself uncertain about several things after experiencing rejection from her preferred university.

During this phase of her life she described as “a period of idleness”, she discovered the 3 million technical talent (3MTT) programme initiated by the Nigerian federal ministry of communications, innovation and digital economy.

In the quest to keep herself busy, coupled with the mindset that "there is no harm in trying", Arafah chose to enrol in the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design track.

The 3MTT programme is part of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration which authorities said is aimed at powering Nigeria’s digital economy and positioning the nation as a global talent pool.

The first phase of the programme — executed in 2023 in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — involved multiple stakeholders including fellows, training providers, partners, and placement organisations.

“Initially viewing it (the 3MTT programme) as a means to alleviate my temporary idleness, I soon found myself immersed in the world of UI/UX design and experiencing a newly-developed passion for the field,” Arafah told Legit.ng with a Duchenne smile. “As I delved deeper into the programme, I discovered a genuine interest in UI/UX design, prompting me to pursue it further.”

Interacting with industry professionals and finding “amazing mentors” and fellow enthusiasts within the programme provided Arafah valuable insights and fuelled her enthusiasm for the discipline.

Currently, Arafah is gaining practical experience as an intern at a startup where she has the opportunity to enhance her UI/UX skills.

Despite its initial motive being to cure her boredom, Arafah's journey into UI/UX design has evolved into a genuine passion, showing how seizing chances and embracing new opportunities can lead to unexpected positive change.

Female ecologist's encouraging journey to UX design

Given her background in zoology and ecology, the technology industry was not on Olanrewaju Adewumi Halimah’s radar until 2023. The product designer described her UX sojourn as “an unexpected turn”.

“Rather surprisingly, despite tech’s growing popularity during the COVID-19 era, I had never heard of it before,” Halimah explained to Legit.ng. “My focus was just on completing my studies and dealing with the challenges of the pandemic and academic commitments.

“By May 2023, I had finished my Master of Sciences (MSc) from the University of Ibadan and daily routines of job rejections and monotony left me feeling depressed.”

Seeking advice, she turned to “someone special in my life”, who suggested exploring online tech courses. That was the moment she realised the vast world of opportunities beyond her previous knowledge.

Halimah began her online research and came across various tech fields like software development, cybersecurity, digital marketing and design, et cetera.

Judging by her weakness in Mathematics, software development was not a viable option. However, she became drawn to UI/UX design because the idea of solving digital problems with beautiful design solutions resonated deeply with her. Thus, she took the leap and enroled in a UI/UX design course at a tech school discovered through an Instagram advert.

“Spending N250,000 (around $156 at the interbank rate on Saturday, July 20, 2023) to invest in my (UI/UX) education felt like the right step forward, and I have not looked back since,” a fulfilled Halimah stated while speaking to Legit.ng.

Snapshot of UI/UX design

UI/UX design can be likened to the architect of a digital space. It entails creating digital experiences that are intuitive, user-friendly, and visually appealing.

While UI centers on the graphical representation, UX emphasises the overall user interaction flow.

But then, UI/UX design goes beyond mere aesthetics. Arafah defined this tech genre as “not just a career”, but “a journey into uncharted territory and a chance to illuminate new pathways and redefine user's experience.”

In the same vein, Nwiwu Amarachi Esther, who was drawn to the field due to its problem-solving trait and creativity, highlighted the “huge role” of designers in the tech ecosystem.

“Designers lay the foundations for developers to build strong edifices. Design is about understanding user needs, solving problems, and enhancing functionality to create meaningful experiences in the course of interacting with software or systems,” Esther explained to Legit.ng.

In a similar fashion, Halimah disclosed that she finds it amusing how eagerly all stakeholders anticipate her design presentation days, as they know it is a chance to brainstorm additional ideas and insights.

“From content writers to developers, everyone relies on my designs as the foundation for their work,” she remarked. “It is a testament to the impact and importance of design in driving innovation and success in the tech industry.”

Why women in UI/UX?

From empowerment to designing for social good, women in UI/UX are driving the industry forward. They are pivotal in promoting inclusivity and empathy across digital products.

Their perspectives drive user-centered designs while fostering collaboration and addressing biases. Also, their involvement enriches teams and career paths, leading inclusive design efforts in the tech industry.

In tech companies across the globe, women seem the minority. According to a 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) research, women make up 28 percent of all information and communications technology (ICT) workers worldwide. In Nigeria, they constitute only 22 percent of the workforce in this profession.

Notwithstanding, UI/UX has a decent female presence. According to Career Explorer, 53% of UX designers in the United States are female and 47% are male.

Ascertaining the demographics of UI/UX designers in West Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, is difficult because there are currently no statistics from reliable agencies. However, in the region, the industry appears to be making progress towards gender equality, and Arafah acknowledged this.

“I took my UI/UX course with ITSkillsCenter, a software development and training agency based in Lagos, and I am aware of the 7:3 ratio of men to women in our center. But I have had opportunities to lead projects, including being selected as a group leader,” she noted.

Despite her own positive experience, Arafah is willing to use her voice to advocate for gender equality where and when required.

“I believe that we (women) have more to offer and with the primary step in UX being to empathise deeply, females are a master at that and will enhance redefining user experience,” the enthusiastic ‘tech babe’ said.

Counselling employers on ways to eradicate possible gender bias in the tech industry, Halimah asked them to always prioritise individual merit over gender.

“Personally, I have not faced any barrier because I approach every project with dedication and resilience,” she said. “Being highly capable, there is no reason for anyone to choose a male candidate over me when I am equally competent.

“I believe companies would only hinder themselves by being gender biased when allocating roles. Instead, they should focus on capability and skill.

“Ultimately, I believe that talent and proficiency should be the primary factors considered in any professional setting, regardless of gender.”

