Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga highlighted Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia's completion of the Food Basket Brewery within two years

According to the presidency, the brewery, which produces the Zeva beer brand and malt, has created over 2,000 jobs in Benue State

The visit by the presidential media team came ahead of the 2027 general election, with Alia seeking re-election on the APC platform

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has praised Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia over the completion of the Food Basket Brewery, a facility his administration built from the ground up within two years.

Onanuga made the remarks while sharing a video of a visit by the presidential media team to the brewery in Benue State, sharing footage of the facility with the public. The brewery produces the Zeva beer brand and malt, and has so far employed over 2,000 people since it began operations.

Presidency speaks on Benue Brewery Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

What the food basket brewery means for Benue

Governor Alia initiated and completed the brewery project within his first two years in office. The facility represents one of the more visible industrial investments tied to his administration, introducing a locally branded product while creating thousands of direct jobs in a state historically known for agriculture rather than manufacturing.

The presidential media team's visit drew attention to the scale of the project, with Onanuga pointing to it as evidence of tangible progress under the APC governor's watch.

The timing of the visit carries political significance. Governor Alia is expected to seek re-election in the 2027 general elections, and the spotlight on the brewery comes as the ruling party looks to showcase achievements by its governors ahead of the polls.

Nigerians react to Onanuga's statement

The presidency's statement has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Obi Okafor wrote:

"A reverend father built a local brewery; APC and Tinubu are praising him. Peter Obi built an international brewery; Reno, Bwala, Bayo and the rest of the APC gangs have been demonising him."

Iwunna commented:

"The same APC and its presidency that mock Peter Obi for brewery is celebrating brewery in Benue?"

Samuel tweeted:

"I hope they will not also come after him by the time he dumps this party called APC, just like they always come after Peter Obi, saying instead of him building industry that will benefit Nigerians, that he went and built a beer company."

Real Samson, Esq. said:

"That is what Tinubu should be doing. He should try to revive Ajaokuta Steel Company and Textile companies in Kaduna and Kano."

See the video on X here:

Tinubu launches new project in Osun

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu flagged off two major road projects in Osun State worth a combined ₦216.65 billion on Thursday, August 6.

The Gbongan-Osogbo Road covers about 44km and was awarded at ₦101.8bn, while the 82km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road is valued at ₦114.85bn.

Tinubu directed contractors to meet quality standards and engage young Nigerians in executing both projects within 24 months.

Source: Legit.ng