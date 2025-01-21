A US-based legal expert of Nigerian extraction, Akintunde Festus Adeyemo, has said as part of 'japa' plan, if people truly want to "cash out big time", they need to do away with some courses

Adeyemo explained that in this era, Statistics graduates are fortunate, but should "diversify a little bit"

Adeyemo advised job seekers to put relevant information on their CVs to get the chance to be hired for a high-paying job

Ikeja, Lagos state - Amid the ‘japa’ wave, Akintunde Adeyemo, the principal attorney at the law office of Akintunde F Adeyemo, PLLC, USA, has said “the toughest courses still command the highest salaries”.

Legit.ng reports that "japa" is a Yoruba word meaning "to run away." That is what many Nigerian youths are doing in the search for greener pastures and better job opportunities.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, January 21, Adeyemo advised individuals who wish to migrate abroad to “say goodbye to” some courses.

The US-based legal expert named Statistics as a course that can still make way for Nigerians in the labour market.

He wrote:

“The toughest courses still command the highest salaries. Check the stats. As part of your JAPA plan, and if you really want to cash out big time, say goodbye to some courses. Let me not start listing those courses; it's too early to trigger anybody. Well, to those who studied STATISTICS, thank your stars. You just need to diversify a little bit. You have a clear future in the field of emerging technologies. You just have to position yourself for success. Therefore, you need to start taking additional certifications in artificial intelligence, machine learning, programming, predictive modelling and natural language processing.”

“Rework your CV” - Adeyemo to job seekers

Furthermore, Adeyemo counselled those who have not been lucky with job hunting to “rework” their curriculum vitae (CV).

He added:

“Rework your CV, too. The system is programmed to blot out CVs with missing keywords. Describing yourself as an AI Consultant, rather than as a Statistician, increases your likelihood of success in the working world. Again, monitor the trends. However, you must arm yourself with the pertinent future-focused skills and certifications. Some job titles are quickly disappearing, but the key responsibilities and technical skills are just slightly different. If you have been using the same CV with no results, time to revamp the CV. Prospective employers have instructed their systems to automatically blot out some CVs. When I was job hunting, and because of my experiences in different sectors as a consultant and attorney, I had different CVs for different roles. A CV that might impress Walmart, for example, might not impress Goldman Sachs.”

