Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf grants automatic employment to Hassana Minjibir, a visually impaired graduate of Bayero University, Kano

Minjibir, recognized for her resilience, will also join the soon-to-be-established Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Commission in Kano State

The governor's gesture highlights inclusivity and empowerment for persons with disabilities in Kano's workforce

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has granted automatic employment to Hassana Nazifi Shehu Minjibir, a visually impaired graduate of Bayero University, Kano.

The announcement was made during a women’s empowerment programme, where Minjibir's remarkable determination and resilience captured the governor’s attention.

Governor Yusuf's benevolent action was seen by many as a motivator for other students. Image: FB/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Minjibir, who earned a degree in Special Education, has been celebrated as an inspiration for her ability to overcome significant challenges in her academic journey.

Governor Yusuf expressed his admiration for her perseverance and unwavering commitment to achieving her goals, despite her physical limitations.

“I am deeply moved by Hassana’s story. Her determination exemplifies the spirit of resilience that we must all emulate,” Governor Yusuf stated.

Governor enlists BUK graduate for state appointment

In recognition of her achievements, the governor has not only offered Minjibir immediate employment within the Kano State Civil Service but has also promised her a significant role in the state’s upcoming Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Commission.

The commission is expected to be a pivotal institution for advocating for and empowering individuals with disabilities across Kano State.

Governor Yusuf has directed the Kano State Head of Service to expedite the process of Minjibir’s appointment. This move underscores the governor’s commitment to inclusivity and support for persons with disabilities in the state.

This development has drawn widespread commendation, with many hailing the governor’s gesture as a step toward creating a more inclusive society.

Minjibir’s appointment is seen as a beacon of hope for many individuals with disabilities, signaling the state government’s intention to actively support and integrate them into the workforce.

The establishment of the PWD Commission, as promised by Governor Yusuf, is anticipated to further institutionalize support for people with disabilities, addressing their needs and promoting their contributions to society.

Nigerian governor distributes 7,158 goats to 2,386 women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state had empowered 2,386 women with 7,158 red goats valued at N2.3 billion across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said the initiative aims to reduce poverty and promote economic self-sufficiency.

Dawakin-Tofa explained that the initiative is under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project.

As reported by TheCable, he said the distribution marked the launch of the second phase of the women's empowerment initiative.

He added that each recipient received three goats to support their efforts in livestock entrepreneurship.

Kano governor donates N20 million to Christian groups

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians, urging them to embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

He highlights the importance of unity, love, and brotherhood, stressing that Nigeria’s progress depends on fostering harmony across diverse communities.

Governor Yusuf also announces a donation of N20 million to selected Christian groups to support their Christmas celebrations in Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng