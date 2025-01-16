The FG has said "it is deeply disappointing" that President Bola Tinubu's 'reforms', "widely recognised as essential by global experts—including by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him"

Top Nigerian government official Mohammed Idris tied Sanusi's purported criticism to "a shift in loyalty"

The FG said it finds it "amusing" that Emir Sanusi would "publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism"

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria on Thursday morning, January 16, said it does not need Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano's stamp of approval "for our laudable policies".

Legit.ng had reported that Sanusi declared his unwillingness to provide insights or solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) boss stated that while the nation’s current economic situation was foreseeable and possibly avoidable, he has deliberately refrained from addressing it.

He attributed his decision to a reluctance to assist the government, expressing dissatisfaction with the administration’s conduct.

Nigerian govt displeased with Sanusi's remarks

But reacting, the Nigerian government, through Mohammed Idris—the minister of information and national orientation—said in a statement that President Bola Tinubu is taking "bold and decisive actions".

The FG said:

"The temporary pains currently experienced from these inevitable decisions, as Sanusi himself acknowledged, are a "necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management" more than anything else.

"These reforms are already delivering measurable progress. The unification of exchange rates has bolstered investor confidence, which has contributed to increased foreign reserves and strengthened Nigeria’s ability to shield itself from external economic shocks. The removal of the fuel subsidy has freed up significant resources, allowing for greater investment in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Projections from respected institutions, including the World Bank, show an upward trajectory in Nigeria’s GDP, signaling that our economy is firmly on the path to recovery."

The government, therefore, urged the Emir to "rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritize the greater good of Nigerians".

Additionally, the FG maintained that the Tinubu administration's mission is to lead the country towards economic inclusivity, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

It said:

"The challenges we face demand courage and collective effort, not divisive narratives. This administration is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders while remaining steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else."

Tinubu sends message to Nigerians on economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu assured Nigerians that 2025 will bring about economic recovery and prosperity following a challenging 2024.

According to Tinubu, there will be an increase in economic growth, the inflation rate will drop, and there will be a stable naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

