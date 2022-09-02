Top media and technology professionals have urged Nigerian graduates to be deliberate in acquiring digital skills

The professionals believe the skills will put the graduates in a better position to secure a job

Graduates were also given a list of free courses and training that would help them launch their digital careers

Information technology and media professionals have advised young people to develop digital skills that will be relevant for future workplaces.

At a forum organized by Digital Africa themed ‘Accelerating Talents for industry 4.0 with Digital skills in Lagos.

The professionals took turns to stress the need for youths to learn, practice, volunteer, and build portfolios to increase their employability.

Digify Africa aims to build an army of digital experts in Nigeria Credit: Digify

Source: Facebook

The speakers specifically spoke on solving the unemployment divide with digital skills capacity development and upskilling: leveraging digital skills for economic opportunity - public and private sector contributions.

Panelist speaks

In her remark, Florence Olumodimu, the programme director of Nigeria at Digify Africa, advised youths to always be on the lookout for opportunities.

Olumodimu added that DigifyAfrica's ten weeks of training gives more compared to four years in the university, it gives youths a clean slate to rewrite history and youths that meet the requirements to be on the lookout for upcoming registration.

Also, Deji Atunwa ( COO, Vyrus digital engagement) noted that agencies are constantly looking for talents.

He said:

“Get skills and experience. Once you've got the skills, build your portfolio and grab the opportunities. Do not take NO for an answer.”

“Consistency is the solution to employment. The government should be consistent with training and upskilling. More investment by the government, and individuals to aid the growth of youths is the solution to unemployment."

While Peace Itimi (Head of Growth, Stax) added that there is no excuse for not learning.

She stressed that youths should spend most of their time learning practice and upscaling.

More advice

Alberto Osuji (Ops Manager and Agile coach Atos) and Muyiwa Aleshinloye (Director digital and media,publicis groupe) also challenged youths to be intentional in getting the right digital skills and making themselves employable.

He added:

"There are disadvantages of covid but one advantage of COVID is remote work, youths can do two jobs, helped by efficient training. You don't need to travel to get trained, it is more affordable to get skills and aid industry 4.0."

In her remark, Brenda Nwagwu of QVT Media explained that no one should have an excuse for having the necessary skills.

She remarked:

“Resources and information are out there. There's so much to learnTake free certifications on CRM, product management, Cybersecurity, BlockChain engineering, UI/UX Designer, Project management are just a few training to start with.

Furthermore, Stanislaus Martins (Agency partner at META) stated that there is free information available and that it can be found anywhere. It is up to you as a young person to focus and put it to use.

For the lead public relations, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo challenged youths to have goals and be focused on acquiring the right skills.

He listed some best training institutes, including DigifyAfrica, Bridge the gap institute, LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and google, among others.

